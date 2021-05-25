Dr. Fuaci has been doing this country wrong and other areas for a while now.

Guys my heart skips a beat when I come across the actual news in the world. I wish I had more education so I can do so much more to make this land safe from people who do not wish God's people well. Let me make my self clear we are all Gods children but his word is very clear where he cast the enemy.. But he didn't leave us here unprotected..In fact the power to tread over any negative (the serpent ) with our vibration in our words. Vibration is a whole other lane this land is amazing in all it can do. Exhales; any ways guys for those watching and have the power to do good to get involved please do. This is the time. It isn't televised but there is a great shift going on with (out with the old in with the new) and in a more biblical sense the time for the enemy has come to an end..



Please be safe guys, prayed up. Or even just little words to the Lord for starters. But do speak he is listening.. so much more I'd love to say.. but for now be blessed, any requests please leave comments.



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