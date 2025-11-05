12 Israel registered cell phones active at UVU on day of Charlie Kirk Murder - Candace Owens, Nov 4, clip

234 views • 1 day ago

🔊 According to the commentator, FBI Director Kash Patel, the National Security Agency, people in the current US administration all “know this.”

This knowledge has “spooked” top US officials, says Candace Owens.

