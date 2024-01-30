What Everyone Is MISSING In Biden vs Texas Border Fight | Glenn Beck Blaze TV

What Everyone Is MISSING In Biden vs Texas Border Fight | Glenn TV | Ep 330

Everything is falling apart. The economy isn't working. The border is an absolute mess. The January 6 pipe bomb narrative is breaking down as more evidence surfaces. But who are we actually fighting against?

On today's Glenn TV Friday Exclusive, Glenn shows how dire the situation at our southern border has become and how badly it’s affecting communities through the U.S., which is proven by newly released footage of migrants sleeping on airport floors. At the same time, the Biden administration has consistently denied the problem, claiming our border is "secure."





And now, Texas has wisely forced the Biden administration into a corner. Glenn explains the stalemate situation Texas has created at the border, and he goes to the chalkboard to show who is the REAL threat to our freedom.

The federal government has been working for decades to erase your rights, and we are entering a dangerous phase. Why is our government doing this? Because YOU are winning.





