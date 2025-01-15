Alexandra 360: We’re Tired Of Liberal Land

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandra 360 will discuss the sham sentencing that happened on Friday against President Trump
Alexandra 360 will also discuss the situation in California and how liberals need to stop governing if their idea of governing goes against the will of the people.
Special guest: Craig Sawyer, Marine Veteran and former Navy SEAL. Founder of Veterans for Child Rescue.
Craig "Sawman" Sawyer
https://vets4childrescue.org/about-the-founder
X: @RealCraigSawyer