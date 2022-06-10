Anti-Russian sanctions could force thousands of Italian workers into unemployment

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10 thousand workers at Lukoil’s Italian refinery in Sicily are at risk of losing their jobs as anti-Russian sanctions could force the plant to shut down
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17atsc-anti-russian-sanctions-could-force-thousands-of-italian-workers-into-unempl.html