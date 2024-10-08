WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE BIBLE BELT PUTS ALL FAITH IN MSM & GOVERNMENT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know and talk with people identical to this lady. When you study her posts you can start to understand why you'll never break through their programming.
"Everybody got covid and was sicker than ever" and that's all the proof they need! Well besides all those positive fake tests.
Music: Jim Croce - Roller Derby Queen
