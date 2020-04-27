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Israeli warplanes targeted military areas around Syria's capital Damascus!!
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47 views • April 27, 2020
BREAKING: Israel bombed #Syria’s Damascus from #Lebanon’s airspace.
Even as the world fights the #COVIDー19 pandemic, Israel doesn’t take a break from terrorizing the Syrian and Lebanese peoples in the early hours of the morning as they’re sleeping.
Even as the world fights the #COVIDー19 pandemic, Israel doesn’t take a break from terrorizing the Syrian and Lebanese peoples in the early hours of the morning as they’re sleeping.
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