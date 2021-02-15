Quality Water from Air - With Special Guest Moses West



Beyond the Fringe is back! Rico Roho welcomes Moses West who will be talking about his machine that creates drinking water from the air. His machine has been to Flint MI Puerto Rico after the hurricane and many more places.



Who We Are

Water Rescue Foundation™, is driven by a single goal; to provide drinking water to people in need.



The Moses West Foundation is committed to advocating for social, environmental, and Economic justice of a basic human right: Water. WE will place this innovative and sustainable technology into the hands of communities and connect organizations that will do the most good in advancing self-reliance. Our focus includes a vision to educate every level of society in the practice of sustainability for their communities in the face of current and future water, food and energy challenges.





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OUR MISSION

Driving Social Impact in a global Water Crisis. Through AWG’s Innovative technologies the Moses West Foundation provides sustainable Clean Water solutions around the World.



OUR VISION

Through Research, Education, and Innovative sustainable Solutions we build capacity and empower communities to thrive Economically, Socially, and Environmentally into the 21st Century.



WHY US

Our tour of duty is our proof of impact. Wherever there is a water crisis, AWG’s Moses West Foundation is present. At AWG we understand that water is a pillar for life and community development.



Support Water Rescue by donating to the Moses West Foundation.