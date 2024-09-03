Get Biblical Understanding #235 - The Heart

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 235 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with The Heart.





The heart addressed in this series is not the physical organ within our body but rather the non-physical aspects that pervade humanity, which is at the center of our spiritual and mental life. Only God knows our heart and from Him alone comes our only true insights.





HEBREWS 10:22-23 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hear ts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)





HEBREWS 13:9 Be not carried about with divers and strange doctrines. For it is a good thing that the heart be established with grace; not with meats [food], which have not profited them that have been occupied therein.





JAMES 3:14-15 But if ye have bitter envying and strife [self-seeking] in your hearts, glory not, and This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish [demonic]. For where envying and strife [self-seeking] is, there is confusion and every evil work.





JAMES 5:5 Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished [fattened] your hearts, as in a day of slaughter.





JAMES 5:8 Be ye also patient; stablish your hearts: for the coming of the Lord draweth nigh.





1 PETER 1:22 Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned [genuine] love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently:









Thanks for listening and we hope you’ll join us again as we search the Scriptures in order to “Get Biblical Understanding.”









