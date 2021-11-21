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Chris Christie on importance of Republicans getting 'back to winning'
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30 views • November 21, 2021
Former GOP Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey argues if the Republican party stops looking backward and starts looking forward, the party will win back the House and Senate in 2022 and pave the way for 2024. #FoxNews
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