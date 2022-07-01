THE LAST MOUSE VID! I FINISH THE WAR THUNDER GRIND ON THIS SUPER HEAVY!

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After years! Yes, years, I finally finish the grind and get the last mods on my Maus. Playing this monster is an acquired taste. Some maps it just does terrible and even in this vid there is lots of time for chat. If you want lots of action you may want to skip this slow mover. The game also made it worse after the Maus dominated when first arriving by nerfing it, but last year they fixed that and it was fun to play again. So here is my last games with it for a while. Time to move on to playing my more favorite German tanks.