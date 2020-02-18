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SARS COVID-19 BioWeapon Pandemic Mon Feb 17th 2020 Update
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133 views • February 18, 2020
SARS COVID-19 BioWeapon Pandemic Mon Feb 17th 2020 Update
Dr True Ott Phd, MAGI Mini-MAGI, Antiviral MAGI, Resonant Frequency Viral Suppression 207 Hz, Nagalase 337 Hz, EpiGenetic Field Therapy, First Line of Defense Kit, Airway Eye Protection, Antivirals Nutriodine AllicinMED NutruSilver, NutriDefense Destroys RNA and DNA Viral Capsids, Power C Plus and Cell Defense Curcumin Super Formula STOPS Cytokine Storms and Viral Replication, Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M ACOEM ABIME CCFP ABFP FNMB, NutriMedical Report Show,www.NutriMedical.comwww.ClayandIRON.com, www.Deagle-Network.com,
SARS Protection First Line of Defense Kit NutriMedical.com Integrative Medicine Scalar Tech Mon 2/10
I am Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M, Life Extension Integrative Medical Doctor, of NutriMedical.com. I have current antiaging and disease natural recovery technologies. Our NutriMeds supplements and disease illimation technologies are unique. FREE Starter email and callback protocols of NutriMeds are provided. Telemedicine consults and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.
I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.
We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
GCN Genesis Network NutriMedical Report Show Return March 2020 New NutriMeds Listen YouTube - Listen at GCN or Zeno Radio Live Link on NutriMedical.com - Listen to Live Video Shows M-F Live and After Show Interview and Special Video Exposes on Health Geopolitics and Spiritual Issues - Dr BIll Deagle MD NutriMedical.com Contact at 888-212-8871 and [email protected]
Dr True Ott Phd, MAGI Mini-MAGI, Antiviral MAGI, Resonant Frequency Viral Suppression 207 Hz, Nagalase 337 Hz, EpiGenetic Field Therapy, First Line of Defense Kit, Airway Eye Protection, Antivirals Nutriodine AllicinMED NutruSilver, NutriDefense Destroys RNA and DNA Viral Capsids, Power C Plus and Cell Defense Curcumin Super Formula STOPS Cytokine Storms and Viral Replication, Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M ACOEM ABIME CCFP ABFP FNMB, NutriMedical Report Show,www.NutriMedical.comwww.ClayandIRON.com, www.Deagle-Network.com,
SARS Protection First Line of Defense Kit NutriMedical.com Integrative Medicine Scalar Tech Mon 2/10
I am Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M, Life Extension Integrative Medical Doctor, of NutriMedical.com. I have current antiaging and disease natural recovery technologies. Our NutriMeds supplements and disease illimation technologies are unique. FREE Starter email and callback protocols of NutriMeds are provided. Telemedicine consults and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.
I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.
We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
GCN Genesis Network NutriMedical Report Show Return March 2020 New NutriMeds Listen YouTube - Listen at GCN or Zeno Radio Live Link on NutriMedical.com - Listen to Live Video Shows M-F Live and After Show Interview and Special Video Exposes on Health Geopolitics and Spiritual Issues - Dr BIll Deagle MD NutriMedical.com Contact at 888-212-8871 and [email protected]
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