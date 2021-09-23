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Who Are Tulku (Indigo) Children? Source Code Souls, Buddhism 101
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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32 views • September 23, 2021
Enjoy this section from the interview that Ona Christie Martin of the Art of Awakening does with Buddhist author & hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt. In this show, Von explains the Buddhist definition of who the Tulku children are and what their mission is as an incarnated person on Earth.

Click on the link below to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/Isb96uGeWhs

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More about Ona Christie:
Ona created a YouTube channel for lightworkers and starseeds who are feeling called to use their own unique combination of gifts to create a free, joyous, and beautiful life for themselves and others.

She shares her enlightening art and works on the resources below:
Art of Awakening YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/BrightSp...

Bright Spirit Art website:
https://www.brightspiritart.com/

Spirit Animal Oracle Cards - Etsy:
https://etsy.me/37TR3j1

Follow Ona on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/artofawakeni...
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To learn more about Von's books and QHHT hypnosis practice, click on the resources below:

Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A

Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/

Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Keywords
awakeningascensionconsciousnessbuddhismbuddhistqhhtmandelaeffectstarseedgoldenagenewearthsoulplanningakashicrecordslifeplannerdolorescannongreatlibrarytulkuchildrenindigochildren
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy