Jordan Peterson: Social media training court ruling branded 'DANGEROUS' by Ella Whelan
Ella Whelan reacts to Jordan Peterson being given social media training by a court ruling, after receiving backlash for ‘controversial’ social media posts.
#jordanpeterson #uspolitics #usnews #freespeech
Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.