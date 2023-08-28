Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jordan Peterson: Social media training court ruling branded 'DANGEROUS' by Ella Whelan
channel image
GalacticStorm
2108 Subscribers
Shop now
64 views
Published 13 hours ago

Jordan Peterson: Social media training court ruling branded 'DANGEROUS' by Ella Whelan


Ella Whelan reacts to Jordan Peterson being given social media training by a court ruling, after receiving backlash for ‘controversial’ social media posts.


#jordanpeterson #uspolitics #usnews #freespeech


Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com

Keywords
free speechus newsus politicsjordan petersoncanadian court

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket