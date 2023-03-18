RASH OF NEW BILLS SIGNAL PARENTAL RIGHTS WAR

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Mar 18, 2023
American families have been in a battle to protect their children from an overreaching public health apparatus for years. Now, backlash is growing against bills targeting parental rights, in the form of multiple bills written to protect and affirm parental choice.
