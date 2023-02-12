Create New Account
0.2 - How to see the movies
Luna Deer
Published a day ago

THE INNER PATH – An educational program

Intro:

0.1 - General introduction     

Basic:

1.1 - Where to start

1.2 - The Energy body

1.3 - Transformation

1. 4 - Logic and lasting changes

1.5 - The individual, the collective, energy roads and energy hierarchy


Level 1:

2.1 - You and others

2.2 – Words in 3D and 4D


Keywords
spiritualityenergiestheinnerpath

