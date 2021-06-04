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You Work For Me” Mom in Carmel, NY Unloads On School Board For Teaching Critical Race Theory
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160 views • June 04, 2021
Parents are fed up with being silence and told not to expose the CRT peddlers in their district, yet these educators forget they are using racism to divide and "expose" the classroom to racism and forced hatred and ideals.
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