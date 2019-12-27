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New Yorkers Don't Know the Meaning of Christmas
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75 views • December 27, 2019
Kaitlin visited Times Square to see if anyone knew why Christmas is celebrated.
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"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!" --> https://bit.ly/2ZvbOyG
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
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