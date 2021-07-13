Pres. Trump on Sunday Morning Futures

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• He said it was over a million Patriots
• DJT called for 10,000 national guard on 1/6 and Pelosi turned him down.
• They discussed FBI operatives in attendance. What did the FBI know? What did Pelosi know? Schumer? Trump said “I think they knew plenty.”
• DJT once again says “Who shot Ashli Babbitt?”. He said that know who it is and that [they] are protecting him. “It’s gonna come out.”
• The commission to investigate submitted the report and his name wasnt even mentioned.
He said over a million people showed up because the election was stolen from the American people.
As POTUS always says, let’s see what happens