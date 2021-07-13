Pres. Trump on Sunday Morning Futures

President Trump spoke at length on Sunday Morning Futures July 11 about what happened on January 6th. Key points of the discussion:



• He said it was over a million Patriots



• DJT called for 10,000 national guard on 1/6 and Pelosi turned him down.



• They discussed FBI operatives in attendance. What did the FBI know? What did Pelosi know? Schumer? Trump said “I think they knew plenty.”



• DJT once again says “Who shot Ashli Babbitt?”. He said that know who it is and that [they] are protecting him. “It’s gonna come out.”



• The commission to investigate submitted the report and his name wasnt even mentioned.



He said over a million people showed up because the election was stolen from the American people.



As POTUS always says, let’s see what happens