Don’t allow yourself to be enslaved by the spirits of the world
Now that you have accepted Christ Jesus the Lord, walk in Him, rooted and then being built up in Him, being established in the faith, as you have been taught, overflowing in thanksgiving.
Published on May 26, 2020 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com go to this website for more messages
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.