Don’t allow yourself to be enslaved by the spirits of the world
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Don't allow yourself to be enslaved by the spirits of the world

Now that you have accepted Christ Jesus the Lord, walk in Him, rooted and then being built up in Him, being established in the faith, as you have been taught, overflowing in thanksgiving.

Published on May 26, 2020 on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com go to this website for more messages 

