BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Q angle & stairs - Jessie Graff & David “Flip” Rodriguez
aletheiaartemis
aletheiaartemis
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 1 day ago

If you’re smart enough to be certain of the chromosomes you were born with, this shit can be debunked EASILY.

MALES descend stairs with their knees pointed FORWARD, and the knees DO NOT separate

FEMALES because of their Q angle have to separate their knees, pointing them OUTWARD to go down stairs.

sure, you can try to fake it, but how comfortable is it going against the natural mechanics of your own skeleton? And can you do it if you’re NOT actively focused on it?

It’s crazy that the bones tell the truth huh? It’s like you can’t change your gender no matter how hard you identify or pretend! Amazing!


#Sports #womensports #fitness #Americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior #transgender #nbc #realitytv #Hollywood #hollyweird #egi #elitegenderinversion #forensics #sasuke #rockclimbing #gymnastics #parkour #titleix #impostoramongus #ocr #conspiracy 

Keywords
hollywoodfitnesssportsrock climbingnbchollyweirdparkourforensicsgymnasticselite gender inversionreality tvsasukewomens sportsegininja warrioramerican ninja warriorimpostor among ustitleix
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy