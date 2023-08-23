2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 120

To say this is going to be a great podcast would be an understatement. We have a special guest that we are very excited about talking to and discussing what is going on in the world today!

James Corbett (The Corbett Report) is joining us this week. James is an internationally acclaimed podcaster and investigative journalist. He covers a wide variety of subjects and is renowned for his depth of knowledge and for doing the "deep dive" into his subjects.

A Canadian native and now living in Japan, James brings an international perspective to the subjects he covers. And, he's not afraid to call out people and issues regardless on what side of center they fall.