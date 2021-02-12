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NewsBreak 107 | Unsafe Vaccines in Light of Vaccine Injuries: Focus on COVID Vaccine Adverse Events & Deaths
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405 views • February 12, 2021
Probing discussion of the current situation where thousands of adverse events and deaths are being reported in US, UK, and worldwide, directly connected to the COVID-19 vaccine--all indications show the vaccine rollouts MUST BE STOPPED.
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