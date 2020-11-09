UK: Scuffles erupt at anti-lockdown protest in Liverpool

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Residents can be seen marching through the streets to decry the new nationwide lockdown.
One of the protesters hit by pepper spray was spotted in the police van.
The new measures, which include the closing of restaurants, pubs, gyms and non-essential shops, were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, following a UK Cabinet meeting.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWScXmRVCD8
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