How They Plan to Take Your House: The Agenda 2030 Wealth Transfer
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen

3 Dec 2022 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2sqV7alDz8

Part of Agenda 2030 is to get rid of private ownership. Upgrade your house for the environment, or be forced to sell.

https://energy.ec.europa.eu/topics/energy-efficiency/energy-efficient-buildings/energy-performance-buildings-directive_en


new world orderagenda2030wealth transferbjorn andreas bull hansen

