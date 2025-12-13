BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HERE IS WHAT YOUR FAVORITE INFLUENCERS WILL NEVER TELL YOU ABOUT 6G!
116 views • 3 days ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999270840387731562?t=imw41tTpngcvySy822NuyQ&s=19


Israel 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=Israel+6g+iobnt&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c4af38a2e44fbbf97946ce

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999271868503851120?t=uvDyI7moCw5s4wXvKGazxw&s=19


usa 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=usa+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=6a0670dd7fd3bc9e33759a

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999273184177324326?t=KUOxp7DtQxrgczqreVs58Q&s=19


CANADA Joint Statement Endorsing Principles for 6G: Secure, Open and Resilient by Design https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joint+Statement+Endorsing+Principles+for+6G%3A+Secure%2C+Open+and+Resilient+by+Design&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9dfc16bb6af6451eea8a6e

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999273971855032745?t=6QLch4sxK3K376R5p7NcoA&s=19


European commission 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=European+commission+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=83f5007d024188c1fdf6f9

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999274955528442146?t=RJdeX-NfR8H-PUuxvnbB4Q&s=19


Russia 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=Russia+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7bde7dd3c08fa4b752db1c

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999278647367397887?t=OIT0FO0w-NoN-qOQEKp3xA&s=19


china 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=china+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=017ca591a7a2a2bca74815

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999279577403916789?t=5e4RyuesjaqjlaeIDrLsoA&s=19


India 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=India+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=86b3fdb289a03032a09e59

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999280133405049197?t=wnwfTjTWhAQ8uWvHurXr6Q&s=19


Africa 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=Africa+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=eb11f836452a93572369db

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1999280695731191837?t=WoR2smXVyOACTpDpeJ9ChA&s=19


Sweden 6g iobnt https://search.brave.com/search?q=Sweden+6g+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=72c44aab0b52373c7b6b42

.

Biodigital convergence standardization directly from the ISO/IEC

1. https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997514843881140454?t=v-v-VDsHQhVLMEDcPmOZZQ&s=19

.

2. https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1965413858174235113?t=i5GcVw-yfEgAQARW0dQx_g&s=19

.

3. https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964841750327148911?t=rVvu1K1obJTh4N1inVEKDw&s=19

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998533554074968494?t=M_VDyOgKcRKuXXGzA2Ghuw&s=19

