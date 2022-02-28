© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is your identity?
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • February 28, 2022
I have not yet added captions to this video, as I’ve done to many of my previous ones. I wanted to get this out now as Time is critical these days, & this is relevant to today’s False Flag Ukrainian War, so as to take our minds off what is really transpiring in the World of Central Banking. This ‘Putin’s War’ is another manipulation to bring on “The [Bankster’s] Great Reset” so the ‘identified’ peasants don’t notice the excuse for an additional Deeper State debtor ‘Shaft job.’
Identity:
a) ‘I Am’ and nothing more! As in: “I Am the man who stands before you on this land.”
1) Name: What’s in a name? Early days=where you were from: “by the River” Sea faring. Father’s family When the name is in all CAPITALS it designates ‘a Straw Man’ –a creation on paper (Today, this is being expanded to a computer existing simulation/CGI-etc./“Cloud”=‘Megaverse’)---NOT a 3 dimensional being; nor having a soul. You may have been fooled to accept this ‘Straw Man’ as your identity; if so you must RECORD a correction, otherwise you are ‘a person’ owned & MARKED by The [One World] Corporation.
2) Address –Who’s address SYSTEM? --a Postal numbering SYSTEM? -NOT YOUR address!
3) Religion -Based on a belief system!
4) When you were born---Date of Birth There is a difference between ‘day of’ & ‘date’-Date is when a 2 dimensional paper is signed: which is an “execution of a document.”
5) Social Security Number --that which one is MARKED as chattel cattle=property owned.
6) Race (I forgot to have mentioned this in the 1st half of this video because I don’t normally think much about the ‘Race card’ as those who are always pointing fingers while labeling others as “Racist!”=This is due to them being the true Racists!)
A MUST watch & briefly outlined in my video: Alan Salisbury’s 49 min. video ‘Occult Art of Law’ @ https://rumble.com/vkulh3-the-occult-art-of-law.html -Turning Law according to occult rituals/actions into a -legal-ization. There is a big difference between ‘law’ & legal –codes.
Identity:
a) ‘I Am’ and nothing more! As in: “I Am the man who stands before you on this land.”
1) Name: What’s in a name? Early days=where you were from: “by the River” Sea faring. Father’s family When the name is in all CAPITALS it designates ‘a Straw Man’ –a creation on paper (Today, this is being expanded to a computer existing simulation/CGI-etc./“Cloud”=‘Megaverse’)---NOT a 3 dimensional being; nor having a soul. You may have been fooled to accept this ‘Straw Man’ as your identity; if so you must RECORD a correction, otherwise you are ‘a person’ owned & MARKED by The [One World] Corporation.
2) Address –Who’s address SYSTEM? --a Postal numbering SYSTEM? -NOT YOUR address!
3) Religion -Based on a belief system!
4) When you were born---Date of Birth There is a difference between ‘day of’ & ‘date’-Date is when a 2 dimensional paper is signed: which is an “execution of a document.”
5) Social Security Number --that which one is MARKED as chattel cattle=property owned.
6) Race (I forgot to have mentioned this in the 1st half of this video because I don’t normally think much about the ‘Race card’ as those who are always pointing fingers while labeling others as “Racist!”=This is due to them being the true Racists!)
A MUST watch & briefly outlined in my video: Alan Salisbury’s 49 min. video ‘Occult Art of Law’ @ https://rumble.com/vkulh3-the-occult-art-of-law.html -Turning Law according to occult rituals/actions into a -legal-ization. There is a big difference between ‘law’ & legal –codes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.