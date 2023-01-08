The Life of a J6er

My guest, Tim Rivers, aka Furious Tim, has spent long hours writing to Jan 6 political prisoners.



More than 90 individuals are currently incarcerated. Many of these are being held in pre-trial detention, having been denied bail. In this show, Tim Rivers talks about the dire conditions in the jail, and shares some of these nightmare stories. He explains that video footage shows that after the Capitol & DC Police first attacked the protestors with deadly flash grenades, Jan 6ers' started to resist the onslaught.



Green Beret, Jeffrey McKellop, a retired US Army Ranger, has pleaded not guilty to various counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a flagpole. This 57 year old veteran, who has 22 years of active duty including two tours to Iraq and two tours to Afghanistan, has been awarded 3 Bronze Stars. Reports indicate that Jeffrey McKellop is being held in isolation, 23 hours per day. He has been incarcerated since March 2021. According to the Fayetteville Observer the trial is slated for Feb 2023.



Tim Rivers encourages Americans to write letters to incarcerated patriots and to raise the issue with congressional representatives.





