CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP 24: LESLIE MANOOKIAN

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Hi, everyone.
This week's podcast is with Leslie Manookian. I want to apologize for not recording my last live event with her on April 1st. Because the content is so important, Leslie graciously came back and recorded an interview for a second time as a podcast interview to be shared with everyone.
Leslie is a leader in documenting the adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, producer of the film "The Greater Good," founder of the non-profit Health Freedom Defense Fund (instituted to protect health freedoms), and WAPF board member.
You may also be interested in visiting Leslie's resource page at the Health Freedom Defense Fund:
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/resources/
Best,
Tom
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