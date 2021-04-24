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CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS| EP 24: LESLIE MANOOKIAN
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127 views • April 24, 2021
Dr.TomCowan



Hi, everyone.

This week's podcast is with Leslie Manookian. I want to apologize for not recording my last live event with her on April 1st. Because the content is so important, Leslie graciously came back and recorded an interview for a second time as a podcast interview to be shared with everyone.

Leslie is a leader in documenting the adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, producer of the film "The Greater Good," founder of the non-profit Health Freedom Defense Fund (instituted to protect health freedoms), and WAPF board member.

You may also be interested in visiting Leslie's resource page at the Health Freedom Defense Fund:
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/resources/

Best,
Tom

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