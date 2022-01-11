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"AMERICAN" LINEN SERVICE CORP. HEAVILY DISCRIMINATES IN FAVOR OF FOREIGN, SPANISH SPEAKING WORKERS.
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REPORT, AUDIT OF ALSCO IN PHOENIX ARIZONA
INVESTIGATION ISSUES: Alsco employing illegal aliens, discriminating against non spanish speaking, non latino US citizens. RICO violations. Using taxpayer $$ pandemic subsidy funds for illegal purposes. Harboring, employing, concealing dangerous criminal, foreign terrorists, fugitives in the USA and other nations.
ALSCO
Address: 505 E 200 S Ste 101 Salt Lake City, UT, 84102-2053 United States See other locations
Phone: (801) 328-8831
Website: www.alsco.com
PRINCIPAL OWNERS: STEINER FAMILY
I used to live in San Diego and walked by an ALSCO(close to $1 billion annual revenue)building several days a week. All the workers I observed were foreign spanish speaking latinos(no US citizen white, black, native american workers)and there were hundreds doing unskilled uniform laundry(a job that does not need foreigners shipped here because there's no Americans with these abilities). All their truck drivers were also Latino. In California now virtually all truck drivers with California based companies are foreign, spanish speaking Latinos which also presents a national security threat as is now occurring with supply shortages.
In this video, investigative report in Phoenix,I ask this ALSCO truck driver if they have jobs(since so many companies now are claiming "worker shortages" and that "they're hiring",). He brushed me off. He did have an American accent but confirmed his fluency in Spanish and was Latino.
Note: I watched this video a few times and I'll amend that...his accent sounds like he's born in latin america.
This confirms my observations, belief that ALSCO heavily discriminates against non latino, non spanish speaking US citizens, as well as employing hundreds, if not thousands of illegal aliens that law abiding legal US citizen workers are being forced to subsidize.
I RECOMMEND THIS COMPANY, ALSCO, BE BOYCOTTED NATIONWIDE UNTIL THEY COMPLY WITH ALL US EMPLOYMENT LAWS!
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
INVESTIGATION ISSUES: Alsco employing illegal aliens, discriminating against non spanish speaking, non latino US citizens. RICO violations. Using taxpayer $$ pandemic subsidy funds for illegal purposes. Harboring, employing, concealing dangerous criminal, foreign terrorists, fugitives in the USA and other nations.
ALSCO
Address: 505 E 200 S Ste 101 Salt Lake City, UT, 84102-2053 United States See other locations
Phone: (801) 328-8831
Website: www.alsco.com
PRINCIPAL OWNERS: STEINER FAMILY
I used to live in San Diego and walked by an ALSCO(close to $1 billion annual revenue)building several days a week. All the workers I observed were foreign spanish speaking latinos(no US citizen white, black, native american workers)and there were hundreds doing unskilled uniform laundry(a job that does not need foreigners shipped here because there's no Americans with these abilities). All their truck drivers were also Latino. In California now virtually all truck drivers with California based companies are foreign, spanish speaking Latinos which also presents a national security threat as is now occurring with supply shortages.
In this video, investigative report in Phoenix,I ask this ALSCO truck driver if they have jobs(since so many companies now are claiming "worker shortages" and that "they're hiring",). He brushed me off. He did have an American accent but confirmed his fluency in Spanish and was Latino.
Note: I watched this video a few times and I'll amend that...his accent sounds like he's born in latin america.
This confirms my observations, belief that ALSCO heavily discriminates against non latino, non spanish speaking US citizens, as well as employing hundreds, if not thousands of illegal aliens that law abiding legal US citizen workers are being forced to subsidize.
I RECOMMEND THIS COMPANY, ALSCO, BE BOYCOTTED NATIONWIDE UNTIL THEY COMPLY WITH ALL US EMPLOYMENT LAWS!
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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