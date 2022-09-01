EPOCH TV: Is the FBI Using Russiagate Tactics to Cover Up for Russiagate Crimes?

Over the Target with Lee Smith and Brandon Fallon on Epoch TV"

The media keeps changing its tune about the reason for the Trump raid: was the former president endangering U.S. intelligence sources? Or worse yet, was he holding American nuclear secrets? But the real reason is easy to see—the FBI wanted to retrieve damning documents it believed Trump was holding.

In this investigative new episode of Over The Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith get to the bottom of the most controversial raid in U.S. history.

Is the FBI Using Russiagate Tactics to Cover Up for Russiagate Crimes?

Source

https://rumble.com/v1i0mf9-is-the-fbi-using-russiagate-tactics-to-cover-up-for-russiagate-crimes.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9





