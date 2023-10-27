Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 4

Jeffrey Epstein Update! The latest with ongoing court cases related to Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell. There may be no client list out but I name names of potential Epstein clients and/or co-conspirators. Big names like Britney Spears, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton and body doubles — what’s really going on with that and how the fake news gaslights you. New developments with Jussie Smollett and his potential involvement in a sex trafficking sting — did he rat out his Hollywood pedophile pals? America’s Future’s exclusive bombshell report featuring four whistleblowers exposing state-sponsored child sex trafficking on Joe Biden’s watch!
