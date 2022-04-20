Mr. Miles Guo Is Not Optimistic About Taiwan’s Defensive Capabilities, the People of Taiwan Need To Be Mentally Prepared

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【419 5th anniversary】04/19/2022 Mr. Miles Guo is not optimistic about Taiwan’s defensive capabilities: everyone is counting on the US to come to their rescue, fearing for their lives; lack of experience in real combat and inability to counter a saturated attack from the CCP; internal corruption and even the purchasing of drones produced by the CCP. The people of Taiwan need to be mentally prepared.