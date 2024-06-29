Biden says he'll stay in race after disappointing debate performance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden said at a North Carolina rally that he will stay in the presidential race, despite his poor performance at the first debate with former President Trump in Atlanta. Mr. Biden acknowledged his trouble in the debate, while Mr. Trump took a victory lap at a rally in Virginia. While some Democrats dismissed suggestions that President Biden should step aside after his debate performance, others said the party should consider alternatives. Mr. Biden would have to decide on his own to leave the race.
