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Messiah’s Reign
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31 views • January 14, 2021
In times of upheavals and civil unrest, we look to the coming of Messiah, and to His Kingdom. We cannot place our faith in men, the world, and what is temporary, rather what is eternal. This study looks at wisdom keys to facing times of persecutions, and things that are to come. We fight our battles through prayer, fasting, praise where His power is made perfect in our weakness. May we be strengthened in the refreshing Living Waters of our King's presence and grow in His ways, in His Kingdom, and look forward to our Messiah’s Reign on earth!
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