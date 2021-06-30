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Capt Seth Keshel on Maricopa Audit
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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201 views • June 30, 2021
This has always been my stance on the election. 51% according to Rasmussen believe the election was fraudulent enough to impact results. That is most people on here, for sure.

25-30% wouldn’t believe it if Biden admitted to it tomorrow from a podium. We are looking for a small 20-25% window of people who can be convinced. This is why I don’t use the word “fraud” often in my interviews. I present numbers. Because the true case for an election audit is that every trend, bellwether, and indicator for over a century blew up.

Victory is either confirmation of the voting process being intact, or we get it right if it is rigged. It is also why I don’t get in the weeds about states people think Trump won. We need to convince a certain segment of people.

If Biden was truly interested in solidifying his presidency, he would call for the audits. That would make us all look like fools for carrying on this look, to confirm his victory. Instead, we have hundreds of lawyers going to conceal these victories.

I believe Trump won these states by the following margins:

AZ 150-250k
NV 75-125k
GA 250-325k
WI 100-150k
MI 150-250k
PA 325-400k
MN 75-100k

https://t.me/RealSKeshel
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arizonaauditmaricopa
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