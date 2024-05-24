❗️Hundreds of Harvard Graduates Walked Out of Commencement - shouting pro-Gaza slogans — 13 students were Not Allowed to Get Diplomas due to their participation in campus protests

Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

❗️US: Hundreds of Harvard graduates walked out of commencement shouting pro-Gaza slogans — 13 students were not allowed to get diplomas due to their participation in campus protests — reports

