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Christmas who is the world really celebrating
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296 views • December 01, 2021
Hi in today’s video I speak about Christmas and should it be celebrated by Christians
Here is a link to check out https://christmaspagandeception.wordpress.com/2013/07/02/the-nimrod-tree-nimrod-the-lord-of-christmas/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in pure worship
Here is a link to check out https://christmaspagandeception.wordpress.com/2013/07/02/the-nimrod-tree-nimrod-the-lord-of-christmas/
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in pure worship
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