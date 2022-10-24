China’s Threat to Taiwan Is ‘Huge and Immediate’

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https://gnews.org/articles/485110
Summary：10/19/2022 CNN: Actually the threat Taiwan right now faces from China is very huge and immediate. There is no doubt that Xi Jinping is going to try to make a move on Taiwan. If Taiwan falls, and Xi Jinping is able to shatter the US alliance system, democracy will cease to exist in our country. Defending Taiwan is defending the free world.