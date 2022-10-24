China’s Threat to Taiwan Is ‘Huge and Immediate’

https://gnews.org/articles/485110
Summary：10/19/2022 CNN: Actually the threat Taiwan right now faces from China is very huge and immediate. There is no doubt that Xi Jinping is going to try to make a move on Taiwan. If Taiwan falls, and Xi Jinping is able to shatter the US alliance system, democracy will cease to exist in our country. Defending Taiwan is defending the free world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.