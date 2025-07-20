BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did Trump Cause the Floods in Texas? by TPQ
:::::::: the movie scene was to give an Idea, flooding being caused to keep the people busy ,  TEXAS HAS MORE THAN 8000 DAMS , 

NOTE: Texas has 196 major reservoirs, according to the Texas Water Development Board. These reservoirs have a conservation storage capacity of at least 5,000 acre-feet. In addition to these major reservoirs, there are over 6,700 reservoirs in Texas with a surface area of 10 acres or more. " controllable Man made Resovoirs"

a town can be flooded due to a dam, either through a dam failure or because of the dam's impact on river flow and water levels. A dam failure can release a massive surge of water, causing catastrophic flooding downstream. Additionally, the backwater effect of a dam can raise water levels upstream, potentially flooding areas that were not previously at risk. 

or because of foul play, sabotage

note: The state already has thousands of private dams, including five on the Llano watershed, all built before 1980 for irrigation,

note: Texas has about 8,000 dams, according to the TCEQ, and about 62% are privately owned. Of the private dams, nearly 600, or about 12%, are on the state’s 14 major rivers such as the Rio Grande, Colorado, Pecos, Nueces, Brazos, Trinity and Guadalupe; the Llano River is considered a secondary stream by the state.

texasfloodsllano rivertrump the devil
