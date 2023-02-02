Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2023 Newsletter 05: February 02, 2023

Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

--

Recommendations for Vaxxers

Written by Bill and Terral

February 02, 2023

Hi Bill:

Thank you for writing. You wrote:

On Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM Bill wrote:

Hi Terral:

There are a few people I would like to provide some information to help them regain their health after taking the vaxx. I seem to remember there was an article you used in the Black Star Report that provided information as taking NAC, zinc, D3 to help rid the body of vaxx toxins. Do you remember such a report? Bill

Terral’s reply (02.02.2023):

Everyone should be on Weight Chart doses of Nano Silver and Sodium Borate. Here is what I would do:

--

Germany ‘open’ to idea West behind Nord Stream sabotage – The Times

https://www.rt.com/news/570867-nord-stream-sabotage-investigation/

--

Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop

https://apnews.com/article/biden-steve-bannon-politics-united-states-government-robert-hunter-d20948db8967e21024059f38cde5e94c

--

Father of Anthony Huber Sues Kyle Rittenhouse and Police for Wrongful Death After His Son Was Shot at Kenosha BLM Riots

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/father-anthony-huber-sues-kyle-rittenhouse-police-wrongful-death-son-shot-kenosha-blm-riots/

--

Core US Factory Orders Tumble in December As ISM Manufacturing Plunges

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/core-us-factory-orders-tumble-december-ism-manufacturing-plunges

--

Canadian Government Forces Dairy Farmer to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk Because He Exceeded His Quota (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/canadian-government-forces-dairy-farm-dump-30000-liters-milk-gone-quota-video/

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494





Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]