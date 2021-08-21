© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Exposing Fake News Matters | James O’Keefe and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
2
Share
Report
30 views • August 21, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3728/why-exposing-fake-news-matters-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3728-why-exposing-fake-news-matters-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Project Veritas and James O’Keefe have recently published undercover video exposing CNN’s coverage of the “Russia Hacked The Election” narrative to be dishonest, biased and motivated by a desire to attract ratings. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of exposing fake news, media unwillingness to issue legitimate retractions, why the non-stop use of anonymous sources is illegitimate, the role postmodernism plays in modern journalism, the left’s false monopoly on virtue and what is coming next from Project Veritas.
James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”
Website: http://www.projectveritas.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/OKeefe-Breakthrough
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3728-why-exposing-fake-news-matters-james-okeefe-and-stefan-molyneux
Project Veritas and James O’Keefe have recently published undercover video exposing CNN’s coverage of the “Russia Hacked The Election” narrative to be dishonest, biased and motivated by a desire to attract ratings. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of exposing fake news, media unwillingness to issue legitimate retractions, why the non-stop use of anonymous sources is illegitimate, the role postmodernism plays in modern journalism, the left’s false monopoly on virtue and what is coming next from Project Veritas.
James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”
Website: http://www.projectveritas.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/OKeefe-Breakthrough
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.