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Economic Stranglehold Begins
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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224 views • January 23, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

The trifecta of daily life essentials, electricity, fuel and food prices are rising at exceptional rates. Natural gas prices at record highs in Asia and parts of the E.U, shipping rates set a new maritime world record for price, highest ever electricity rates in the UK and snow in Vietnam. Chinas coal shortages continue.
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