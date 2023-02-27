2023.01.30 Miles Guo: Speaker McCarthy may visit Taiwan at any time

https://gettr.com/post/p26reau24f4

2023.01.30 Speaker McCarthy may visit Taiwan at any time; parliamentarians and scientists from many countries are publicly demanding the origin of the coronavirus and the investigation of the truth about the COVID vaccine; the United States intends to restrict the transfer of assets of the CCP and Chinese nationals, and the governments of many countries only recognize that the New Federal State of China and the CCP are not in the same group.

麦肯锡议长可能随时访台，多国议员和科学家公开要求病毒溯源和调查新冠疫苗真相。美国拟限制中共和中共国人的资产移境，多国政府只认新中国联邦与中共不是一伙的。



