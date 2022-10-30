Intro to Thought Disproving Class: Window into Disproving Limiting Beliefs

This is a window into our thought disproving class, where we question limiting beliefs to the point where they no longer feel true or hold power over us. This is one way we can unwind our conditioning to free ourselves of it. More in depth examples of disproving thoughts will follow this video.



For more information about Nina and her Somatic Experiencing practice, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*Find Emotional Exercises for Children & Adults plus other Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription



May you live in peace!

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy. If you have a trauma history, please see a therapist or medical practitioner near you to help you resolve it safely under professional guidance.