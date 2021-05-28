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11. Golden Pot of Manna Ecumenical Error
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15 views • May 28, 2021
In this video: The bloodline of Ham went after Lucifer and brought curses on his children and the generations following. Ham's weakness that became Lucifer's opportunity is explored. And, how this has led to the Ecumenical Error that is become a temptation to Protestant Christianity. We show how the church and individual Christians without the scriptural Foundation of Hebrews 6:1-3 become the prey. WATCH. If you have watched the 4th video in the Living God vs the dying god series, you may want to skip to the 11:55:03 point in this video.
A FREE eBook, "The Temple Builder's Guide for a Sure Foundation". Your copy at: https://goldenpotofmanna.net/2029-2/ COME AND SEE!
A FREE eBook, "The Temple Builder's Guide for a Sure Foundation". Your copy at: https://goldenpotofmanna.net/2029-2/ COME AND SEE!
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