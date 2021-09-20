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Situation Update, Sep 20, 2021 - CDC, DoD running black ops missions to RELEASE pathogens across America
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100 views • September 20, 2021
We now have yet more evidence pointing to the ongoing CDC / DoD black ops “pathogen release” warfare activities that were responsible for not only the deliberate spread of measles at Disney Land (to push SB 277 in California) but now are targeting health freedom speakers, advocates and their family members in order to suppress the truth and terrorize those who speak it.
Read more at https://naturalnews.com/2021-09-20-cdc-dod-running-black-ops-missions-to-release-pathogens-across-america.html
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Read more at https://naturalnews.com/2021-09-20-cdc-dod-running-black-ops-missions-to-release-pathogens-across-america.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
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🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
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