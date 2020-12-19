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Resonance: Beings of Frequency (Full Documentary)
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69 views • December 19, 2020
Resonance: Beings of Frequency is a full documentary that investigates the actual mechanisms by which mobile phone technology can cause cancer. Life has evolved on Earth surrounded by natural electromagnetic frequency, forming a harmonic relationship with it, a relationship that science is just beginning to comprehend. New research shows that exposure to this frequency controls our mental and physical health, synchronizes our circadian rhythms, aids our immune system, and improves our overall sense of well-being. Without electromagnetic frequency, we could not exist.
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