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3yrs ago 2023 DHS Spends $40m Training COMMUNISTS and Smearing the RIGHT - robertgouveia
Robert Gouveia Esq. @RobertGouveiaEsq
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgIb2LblIYA
https://rumble.com/c/RobertGouveia
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/dhs-spends-40m-training-communists-and:8
DHS Spends $40m Training COMMUNISTS and Smearing the RIGHT