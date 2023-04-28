Uniting Lawyers, Doctors in Fight for Liberty | Beyond the Cover

The courts may not seem the best place to fight against Covid tyranny considering how woke many judges have become. Yet in late March, lawyers, doctors, and even whistleblowers came together for a two-day confab in Atlanta to strategize for doing just that. Among the attendees of this first-of-its-kind Covid Litigation Conference was Robert Owens, who is national program manager for The John Birch Society and host of the JBS program Constitution Corner. He also spent 20 years as a trial lawyer, prior to joining the JBS staff. In this installment of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviewed Robert about the conference and about the fight for liberty in general. Robert expressed his enthusiasm for the many doctors and lawyers who are waking up to the fact that our liberties are being threatened, and are now putting time and effort into doing something about it. He also pointed out that the courts are just one avenue for upholding liberty and stressed the importance of being involved in other ways as well, from informing their fellow citizens to contacting their legislators on both the state and federal levels. And he urged that lawyers and doctors join the growing number of business and professor chapters of the JBS throughout the country. Robert wrote the feature article “Covid Litigation Conference Uniting Lawyers, Doctors in Fight for Liberty” in the May 15 issue of The New American.









